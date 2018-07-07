Everyone’s bhai Salman Khan, 52, hates it when you call him ‘uncle’

Salman Khan hates being called ‘uncle’, according to a new report. While shooting for his reality game show, Dus Ka Dum, the actor told the story of how he has taken precautions for avoiding this situation.

According to a DNA report, when the question “How many women scold someone for calling them ‘Aunty’?” came up on the game show, Salman said that he has trained children around him to never call him ‘uncle.’

The report said that a source told DNA that Salman had even told his friends’ kids that if anyone ever calls him that then they won’t be allowed to meet him.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan greets his fans from his residence on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. (PTI)

Salman turned 52 in December. The actor most recently appeared in the action film, Race 3. While the movie received poor reviews from critics, it opened to big box office success. However, it couldn’t come close to the huge success of Salman’s previous film, Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman also hosts the popular reality show, Bigg Boss, which he is expected to return to host in October.

Follow @htshowbiz for more