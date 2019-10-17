Exclusive: Sonakshi Sinha blasts those trolling Akshay Kumar

bollywood

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:20 IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has come to her Rowdy Rathore (2012) co-star Akshay Kumar’s rescue. A statement by Akshay has been dug up from a seven-year old interview of the actor, where he was defending Sonakshi from being body shamed. The comment was “..Sonakshi is a wonderful actress who has her own style of acting. She has an absolutely different figure – a typical, Indian figure and not size zero. Khaate peete gharane ki lagti hai. I am a pure Punjabi. I like heroines who are hari bhari. Chusa hua aam na lage..” On social media, this old statement has come up again from nowhere, and is being called ‘misogynistic’ and ‘objectification’ of a woman.

We got in touch with Sonakshi about this, and she said “trolls have nothing better to do in life”.

Excerpts from the chat:

An old comment of Akshay, who has been your co-star in many films, has been termed ‘misogynistic’, and people have been calling it out on social media. Your take on this.

Firstly, let me start by saying that trolls really have nothing better to do in life, so this is what they resort to. People have to understand that I was heavily body shamed at the start of my career, in spite of having lost 30 kilos, and what Akshay said was probably in response to something on the same lines. They also have to understand that I have a great friendship and working equation with him, so he was talking about a friend and not a random person. If anything, he was being a gentleman and defending me with no intention of “objectifying” anyone. And if I, the person being referred to, has absolutely no problem with what was said, I don’t think anyone else should either. People need to start utilising their time better rather than digging up stupid things and making an issue of it.

Nothing ever goes off the internet. Once something is posted, it is there forever. Do you feel celebrities have a harder time now due to social media, owing to how old articles and comments can be misconstrued and can go viral, therefore harming a celeb’s image?

Absolutely! Once it’s out there, it’s out there. And everyone has an opinion on everything. As celebrities, I think being responsible with what you say or post online is a better bet.

You had revealed once that even when you had lost 30 kgs “people still found words to say about my shape”. How do you deal with such negative comments?

I have a superpower to block out negativity. I concentrate on the positive things life has given me like my work, my family and friends. I have realised life is too short and I work too hard to fret over such things!

