Farah Khan leads Bollywood in wishing Sania Mirza on becoming a mom, see messages here

Tennis ace Sania Mirza and her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, welcomed a baby boy on Monday, and their Bollywood friends have taken to social media to wish them all the best. Celebrities such as Farah Khan, her husband Shirish Kunder, Neha Dhupia - who is also due shortly - and Raveena Tandon have offered good wishes to Sania and Shoaib.

Sharing a selfie with Sanya on Instagram, choreographer Farah Khan also posted a cartoon which declared that she had become a ‘khaala’. “Finally!! Best news in a long time!!” Farah wrote, congratulating Sania, Shoaib, Sania’s sister Anam and father Imran.

Her husband, Shirish Kunder, wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations, @MirzaSania and @realshoaibmalik on becoming proud parents! Born to two sporting legends from two different countries, #BabyMirzaMalik is symbolic in more ways than one.”

Congratulations, @MirzaSania and @realshoaibmalik on becoming proud parents!



Born to two sporting legends from two different countries, #BabyMirzaMalik is symbolic in more ways than one. ❤️ — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) October 30, 2018

Raveena wrote, “Lots of love and ashirwaads to the lil one!” Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia, sharing several pictures of her and Sania on Twitter, wrote, “Congratulations ... to my beautiful friends and brand new parents @MirzaSania @realshoaibmalik uff i cant wait to meet ur bundle of joy.”

Congratulations! @MirzaSania @realshoaibmalik ! Lots of love and ashirwaads to the lil one ! https://t.co/zHGfCPuOAK — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 30, 2018

Farah and Sania’s friendship was there for everyone to see when they made an appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee with Karan. Sania even made an appearance on Neha Dhupia’s show, No Filter Neha, where she talked about how she behaves in love. “I need to be less possessive. I’m not insecure, I’m possessive. There is a big difference, I think. I just am and I would love to be a little bit less. What I would like to do more communicate our problems or issues, if there are any, a little bit better,” Sania said.

