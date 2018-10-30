Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik blessed with a baby boy

India tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik have been blessed with a baby boy and the news was broken on Twitter by the proud father on Tuesday morning.

Taking to Twitter, Malik wrote: “Excited to announce: It’s a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled. #BabyMirzaMalik.”

Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled 🙏🏼 #BabyMirzaMalik 👼🏼 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 30, 2018

Shoaib Malik’s manager and agent, Ameem Haq, also tweeted the news and said that the former Pakistan skipper is over the moon after the arrival of the new family member. #BabyMirzaMalik boy is here! Baby and mother are all smiles, the dad is over the moon.

#BabyMirzaMalik 👼🏼 boy is here! Baby and mother are all smiles, the dad is over the moon 🙏🏼 — Ameem Haq (@AmeemHaq) October 30, 2018

While Sania is currently on a break, she is looking at making a return to the tennis court for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. But for now, it is all about enjoying the new company.

