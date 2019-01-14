Farhan Akhtar and Annu Kapoor’s The Fakir of Venice to release on February 1

Farhan Akhtar and Annu Kapoor-starrer The Fakir of Venice will release in February instead of January 18 to avoid a box office clash with films such as Why Cheat India and Fraud Saiyyan. The release date of The Fakir of Venice, which was made about a decade ago and was to launch Farhan as an actor in Bollywood, has been shifted quite a few times.

“The Fakir of Venice is getting a strong response from all the multiplexes. There is a huge flow of films on January 18 and 25,” Punit Desai, producer of The Fakir of Venice, told IANS.

“Also, Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Accidental Prime Minister and Simmba have occupied most screens, so our multiplex partners have suggested that the film be moved to February 1 for a justifiable release for this Farhan Akhtar, Annu Kapoor and A.R. Rahman enterprise,” he added.

The Anand Surapur directorial has a song by Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician A.R. Rahman. The Fakir of Venice revolves around the two faces of every human being which primarily come out due to situations, needs, goals and wants and Farhan plays the role of a conman along with Annu Kapoor who are out to cheat visitors to a museum in Spain with their ‘Fakir’ act.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 18:45 IST