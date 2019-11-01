Film producer Champak Jain passes away, sad and shocked Bollywood mourns the ‘noble soul’

bollywood

Film producer Champak Jain passed away on Thursday after suffering from a brain haemorrhage.

Champak was one of the owners of Venus Records and Tapes which produced hit films like the 1994 blockbuster Main Khiladi Tu Anari starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

His last rites will take place on Friday in Mumbai.

Actor Sonu Sood expressed grief on the sudden demise of the producer by calling him a “noble soul”. “Really sad to know about the sudden demise of Champak Jain Ji. He was such a noble soul. Had such fond memories of him. My condolences to the entire Venus family, Rattan Jain Ji, Ganesh Jain ji RIP Champak sir,” tweeted the actor.

Filmmaker Anil Sharma also tweeted expressing his grief: “Extremely sad and shocked to learn of the untimely demise of highly humble #ChampakJain of #Venus ..He was a great friend ... Champak ji you will be missed... Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family... RIP”

Ashoke Pandit also tweeted: “Sad day for the Hindi film Industry. It has lost two stalwarts. Producers #ChampakJain & #RajuMawani. Champak Jain Ji’s last rites will be held tom at Santa Cruz Cremation at 11 a.m & Raju Mawani ji ‘s at Oshiwara Cremation at 7 pm.”

