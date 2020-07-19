e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee dies; Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha mourn his demise

Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee dies; Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha mourn his demise

Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta expressed grief at the death of their friend, filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee.

bollywood Updated: Jul 19, 2020 10:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajat Mukherjee died on Sunday morning. Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha tweeted condolences.
Rajat Mukherjee died on Sunday morning. Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha tweeted condolences.
         

Bollywood director Rajat Mukherjee, known for his films such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road, died on Sunday morning. Celebrities such as Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter to express their condolences.

“My friend and director of Road, Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again.khush reh jaha bhi reh,” wrote Manoj.

 

 

 

Anubhav Sinha wrote, “Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate.” Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend.”

Also read: Shekhar Kapur reacts to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment: ‘Just saw Kai Po Che again’

Road, starring Vivek Oberoi and Antara Mali, had released in 2002. Urmila Matondkar, Fardeen Khan and Sonali Kulkarni-starrer Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya released a year earlier in 2001.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Navy’s forward posture against PLA aggression in Ladakh muscles out Chinese threat on high seas
Navy’s forward posture against PLA aggression in Ladakh muscles out Chinese threat on high seas
LIVE: Germany reports 202 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours
LIVE: Germany reports 202 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours
Community spread of Covid-19: IMA sounds alarm, states keep tight vigil
Community spread of Covid-19: IMA sounds alarm, states keep tight vigil
6 killed, 20 injured after bus collides with car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway
6 killed, 20 injured after bus collides with car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Ram temple trust seeks PMO approval for bhumi pujan, may be held in first week of August
Ram temple trust seeks PMO approval for bhumi pujan, may be held in first week of August
Assam floods death toll rises to 79
Assam floods death toll rises to 79
Covid-19 vaccine development: Which country stands where
Covid-19 vaccine development: Which country stands where
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In