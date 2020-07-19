Filmmaker Rajat Mukherjee dies; Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha mourn his demise

bollywood

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 10:22 IST

Bollywood director Rajat Mukherjee, known for his films such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road, died on Sunday morning. Celebrities such as Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter to express their condolences.

“My friend and director of Road, Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again.khush reh jaha bhi reh,” wrote Manoj.

My friend and director of Road ,Rajat Mukherjee passed away in the early hours today in Jaipur after a long battle with illness!!! Rest in peace Rajat !!Still can’t believe that we will never meet or discuss our work ever again.khush reh jaha bhi reh.🙏🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) July 19, 2020

Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 19, 2020

Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 19, 2020

Anubhav Sinha wrote, “Another friend gone too soon. Director Rajat Mukherjee (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Road). He was dealing with multiple health situations past few months in Jaipur. Go well mate.” Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Just got news about the passing away of a dear friend. Rajat Mukherjee director of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Road was a friend from our early, early struggles in Bombay. Many meals, many bottles of Old Monk consumed. Many more to consume in another world. Will miss you dear friend.”

Also read: Shekhar Kapur reacts to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment: ‘Just saw Kai Po Che again’

Road, starring Vivek Oberoi and Antara Mali, had released in 2002. Urmila Matondkar, Fardeen Khan and Sonali Kulkarni-starrer Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya released a year earlier in 2001.

Follow @htshowbiz for more