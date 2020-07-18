Shekhar Kapur reacts to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment: ‘Just saw Kai Po Che again’

bollywood

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has reacted to director R Balki’s latest comments on the acting chops of actor Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Balki had asked people to ‘find him better actors’ that the two. Shekhar, however, has disagreed with his stand.

“Have huge respect for you, Balki. But i just saw Kai Po Che again last night. Three new young actors at that time. And stunning believable performances by each,” Shekhar wrote in a tweet. He also appreciated the actors who come from the theatre background. “Best actors today are coming from theatre. Theres new found respect for them. And confidence. I’ve worked with Naseer, Shabana,Satish Kaushik, Seema Biswas and entire cast of Bandit Queen, Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush, Heath Ledger Daniel Craig Eddy Redmayne. All are from theatre,” he added in another tweet.

Best actors today are coming from theatre. Theres new found respect for them. And confidence.

I’ve worked with Naseer, Shabana,Satish Kaushik, Seema Biswas and entire cast of Bandit Queen, Cate Blanchett, Geoffrey Rush, Heath Ledger Daniel Craig Eddy Redmayne

All are from theatre — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 17, 2020

Balki was talking about star kids and nepotism in Bollywood when he said, “The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I’d ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia (Bhatt) or Ranbir (Kapoor), and we’ll argue. It’s unfair on these few people who’re probably some of the finest actors.”

Film editor and writer Apurva Asrani also contested Balki’s stance and gave the names of 22 actors. In his reply on Twitter, Apurva wrote, “Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Richa Chaddha. Many others too if we look beyond A list film families, and take a few chances. I love Ranbir & Alia, but please, they aren’t the only good actors.” In another tweet, he added, “Pankaj Tripathi, Gajraj Rao, Amit Sadh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rasika Dugal, Swara Bhaskar, Shweta Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta, Divya Dutta, Manav Kaul, Nawazuddin, Jeetu. My god, I could go on & on about the wonderful talents we have. Stop fussing over the same 3-4 names now!”

“Some filmmakers & journalists are so star struck, that they gush over mediocre actors with famous surnames. Repeatedly, these actors headline projects & the press gushes. Talented actors are mostly used as garnishing--to make the mediocre look better, but NEVER to outshine them,” he added.

The conversation of nepotism in Bollywood was reignited after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last month. Alia is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt while Ranbir is the son of late actor Rishi Kapoor.

