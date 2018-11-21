FIR registered against Bollywood casting director Vicky Sidana in sexual misconduct case

An FIR has been filed against Bollywood casting director Vicky Sidana in Mumbai’s Versova police station, days after he was accused of grave sexual misconduct by an actor, as per ANI. The case has been filed under sections 354,509 and 406 of IPC by the Versova police.

As part of MeToo movement, actor Kritika Sharma had accused Vicky of sexually assaulting her six years ago in an interview to Zoom. Vicky had denied the allegations.

Mumbai: FIR registered against casting director, Vicky Sidana in Versova police station last evening, under sections 354,509 and 406. He has been accused of sexual misconduct by actor Kritika Sharma — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

Kritika had claimed that she first met Vicky in Delhi while auditioning for a role about six years ago. She later came to Mumbai for work and had to stay at Vicky’s house as she faced financial constraints. The actor had said she felt it would be safe as Vicky stayed with his wife.

However, she claimed he took her to an empty apartment the next day and sexually assaulted her.

