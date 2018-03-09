 Flashback Friday: Abhishek Bachchan shares endearing pic with Amitabh Bachchan | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 09, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Flashback Friday: Abhishek Bachchan shares endearing pic with Amitabh Bachchan

The black and white vintage throwback picture shows Big B and Abhishek adorably gazing at each other.

bollywood Updated: Mar 09, 2018 17:19 IST
The Bachchan family.
The Bachchan family.

In his latest Instagram post, Abhishek Bachchan has shared a Flashback Friday picture with his ‘buddy for life’ Amitabh Bachchan.

The black and white vintage throwback picture shows Big B and Abhishek adorably gazing at each other.

The Housefull 3 star captioned the image as, “#flashbackfriday Still the same camaraderie...I’m just a bit taller now... Ok, ok,ok and our fashion sense has evolved too (thank God!) #fathersandsons”

On the work front, the 42-year-old is gearing up for his next big screen outing Manmarziyan.

more from bollywood
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you
/entertainment/bollywood