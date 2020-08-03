For how long can you live in fear?: Akshay Kumar on restarting work
The star has got back to the sets — amid the Covid-19 pandemic — for multiple ads and films; says everyone has to return to normal life, though with precautionsbollywood Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:49 IST
Trust Akshay Kumar to do the unthinkable. So, even as others ponder over resuming work in the Covid-era, the star is already out and about, doing what he does best – working. In May, he shot for a Covid awareness ad. Last month, he shot for seven ads within about 10 days. This month, he will fly to the UK to start work on his next film, Bellbottom. In October, the shoot of his Aanand L Rai-directed film, Atrangi Re will resume. And on Monday, Kumar announced a new film, Raksha Bandhan, as a special dedication to his sister, Alka Hiranandani. It will team him up again with Rai. Kumar, who is also slated to start shooting for his debut web series in 2021, will next be seen on the big screen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali. He talks about restarting work amid the pandemic and his special equation with sister, among other things.
Hardly ever in life does one come across a story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly...it’s the quickest I’ve signed a film in my career. A story that will make you laugh and it will make you cry. And it will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. Dedicating this film, #Rakshabandhan to my dear sister, Alka and to the most special bond in the world...that of a brother and sister. It makes me happiest that she is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Anand L Rai. Can’t thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life. Directed by Aanand L Rai Written by #HimanshuSharma Produced by #ColourYellowProductions @cypplofficial in association with #CapeOfGoodFilms Presented by #AlkaHiranandani & Aanand L Rai, in theatres on 5th November 2021. #SirfBehneDetiHai100PercentReturn
Of course, I was, but for how long can you live in fear? Initially, when the pandemic started, very little was known about the virus – the way it affects a person. So, there was a lot of fear. Now, with time, we know more and also that it’s possible to beat it if we’ve a good immune system. Hence, I decided to get back to work taking all the precautions, not just for me but the entire unit.
I can’t comment about other people. All I can say is that I, for one, was itching to get back to work as soon as it was permitted, and possible. I don’t think I’ve stayed away from the camera for so long and now, there’s a newfound excitement to be back on set.
I’ve a simple question: if not now, then when? So many people have lost their jobs [during the lockdown] and were pushed into poverty. I’m sorry but if we keep waiting for a vaccine, then, before the virus, people will get badly affected by unemployment. I think we all need to, slowly and safely, get back to normal life where a mask will be your essential companion.
I’m very fortunate that my family has been so supportive. They understand where I’m coming from, that one just can’t stay cooped up at home forever. Eventually, will have to step out and start working. I’ve just decided to do it before anyone else.
As #IndiaFightsCorona,a short film from me to you about getting back to work but only when ur city/state officials advise you to do so.And don’t forget to do it safely!चलो India,बदलकर अपना व्यवहार,करें कोरोना पर वारl #SwachhBharatSwasthBharat @narendramodi #PMOIndia #swachhbharat
I don’t want to sound clichéd but my sister, Alka and I really have a very special relationship. And over the years, it has only grown. She is like my sounding board for everything – be it in my personal or professional sphere. I value her opinion a lot because she’s the most neutral person I know (smiles).
Even though I’m elder to her, while we were growing up, she behaved like the ‘elder’ one – being always more responsible, and also protected me from my parent’s scoldings during sticky situations (laughs). Of course, we used to have our share of fights but if a third person ever came into the picture, it would be like, ‘us against the world’. And that’s how things are even now. We’ll always have each other’s back.
It was the festival of Raksha Bandhan yesterday, and what better gift could I have given my sister? Over the years, I’ve given her many gifts but I think, this one supersedes them all, as it will be there forever on celluloid. Hence, I wanted to dedicate this film to her and also bring her on board as a producer.