Four brave souls watch Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One alone, watch them shriek in new promo video

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 20:18 IST

Taking a leaf out of Paranormal Activity’s book, a new viral marketing campaign for the upcoming horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, put four ‘brave souls’ inside movie theatres alone, and filmed them watching the movie.

A video has been shared on the Dharma Productions Twitter account, which shows the four viewers shrieking and jumping in their seats. A similar campaign was used to promote the first Paranormal Activity film.

4 brave souls. Each alone in a theatre. With nothing but fear around.



Watch what happens when they take up this challenge of watching #Bhoot #TheHauntedShip at night!



In the video, we see the lone audience members having physical reactions to the film

In the video, we see the lone audience members having physical reactions to the film, which is inspired by a real-life incident that saw an unmanned ship wash up on the Juhu beach. One of them even begins to look around the theatre midway through the screening, as if sensing someone lurking behind them.

“This is the first Bollywood horror movie that I’ve actually liked,” one of the viewers says at the end of the video, expressing her opinion about the film. A special screening for Bhoot was held on Wednesday, in Mumbai. It was attended by cast members Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and other members of the film fraternity such as Katrina Kaif and Huma Qureshi.

Huma took to Twitter and called Bhoot ‘the best Indian horror film I’ve seen’, while Katrina praised the cast and crew, and said that the film was ‘outstanding’.

Bhoot is intended to be the first instalment in a new franchise. Directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Karan Johar, the film is slated for release on Friday.

