Home / Bollywood / From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Morgan Freeman, Christmas 2020 has celebs asking: Who’s your elf?

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Morgan Freeman, Christmas 2020 has celebs asking: Who’s your elf?

The #myelf challenge has celebs superimposing their photos with photos of other celebs with whom their names rhyme. This challenge is also called Myelf and I, and Elf on the Self.

bollywood Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 12:42 IST
Etti Bali
Etti Bali
Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Morgan Freeman and Madhuri Dixit Nene posted photos with their elves.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Morgan Freeman and Madhuri Dixit Nene posted photos with their elves.
         

Social media has proven to be a fun platform for celebrities who often reveal snippets from their personal lives. And now, with Christmas around the corner, they are revealing their ‘naughty or nice’ sides by taking part in the #myelf challenge. The #myelf challenge has celebs superimposing their photos with photos of other celebs with whom their names rhyme. This challenge is also called Myelf and I, and Elf on the Self.

It is a take on the age-old Christmas tradition of Elf on the Shelf, where parents kept elf dolls at their homes for Christmas, spinning a yarn that the elves report back the kids’ behaviour to Santa Claus at North Pole, who then decides which kids have been naughty or nice.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Nimrat Kaur, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakulpreet are among the Bollywood actors who participated. In Hollywood, the likes of Morgan Freeman, Mark Ruaffalo, Jon Bon Jovi and Hasan Minhaj joined. They further tagged, or as social media terminology dictates, nominated other celebrities.

 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted one with Oprah Winfrey, calling it Oprah on Chopra. Sonakshi Sinha made one with the famous painting Mona Lisa, and called it Sona pe Mona.

 

Rakulpreet Singh posted a picture with FRIENDS character Chandler Bing (played by Matthew Perry) and captioned it: “Got some Bing on this Singh”.

 

Madhuri Dixit Nene took a little help from Rihanna, and wrote: “Ri Ri on Madhuri. Did it for the gram.”

 

Nimrat Kaur and Amit Trivedi posted elves from the fantasy realm. While Nimrat used Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth in the popular Avengers franchise) and wrote: “Thor on Kaur / Kaur tey Thor”, Amit played with ET (the lovable alien from the 1982 Steven Spielberg directorial) and wrote: “E.T. on AT! Did it for the gram”.

 
 

Interact with Etti Bali @TheBalinian

Follow @htshowbiz for more

