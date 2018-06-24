From Ranbir Kapoor to Dia Mirza, a reel vs real rundown of who plays who in Sanju

From that first ‘leaked’ picture that went viral on the internet in 2017, it was clear that director Rajkumar Hirani was leaving no stone unturned in perfecting actor Ranbir Kapoor’s look in Sanju. Upon the release of the first teaser and then the trailer, it was apparent that not only had this attention to detail been extended to Ranbir, but also the rest of the cast.

Most of the supporting roles in the upcoming biopic of Sanjay Dutt are based on real people in the actor’s life—his father Sunil Dutt (played by Paresh Rawal), his mother Nargis (played by Manisha Koirala) and his wife Manyata (played by Dia Mirza). But several characters are an amalgamation of the people Sanjay has crossed paths with during his life—including tabloid reporters and the hundreds of girlfriends.

Hirani has also recreated scenes and events from Sanjay’s life on screen. On Friday, as a surprise for fans, the director shared a video from the film in which he had recreated the classroom scene from Munna Bhai MBBS, complete with the background extras. Ranbir’s resemblance to Sanjay was once again the highlight of the piece.

Here is a breakdown of the main characters in Sanju.

Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt

Rajkumar Hirani recreated the Munna Bhai classroom scene for Sanju.

Ranbir has been very vocal about his admiration for Sanjay, both as a person and his career. “I know I never can be the man he is, but in whichever way that I go about in my career as a person and even through this film, I really want Sanju sir to like me because I feel that he is man that I respect a lot and I really look up to him. I hope that he feels that I have represented his life in very honest and improved way,” said Ranbir at the film’s trailer launch.

Dia Mirza as Manyata Dutt

Dia Mirza plays one of the many supporting roles in Sanju.

In the trailer, Sanjay’s wife Manyata Dutt is shown as a pillar of strength in his life, even as he boasts about having had hundreds of girlfriends. Sanjay and Manyata, a one-time actor and current CEO of his production company, were married in a private ceremony in 2008. The couple welcomed twins Iqra and Shahraan in 2010.

Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt

Paresh Rawal plays Sanjay’s father Sunil Dutt in Sanju.

It has often been said that Sanju at its core is a father-son story, about the difficult relationship Sanjay shared with veteran actor Sunil Dutt. During his youth, Sunil reportedly sent his son to a US rehab clinic where he could receive treatment for his drug addiction. Their relationship warmed as Sanjay got his life back on track, thanks in part to the boost given to him by Hirani and Munna Bhai.

Manisha Koirala as Nargis

Manisha Koirala, one of the most popular faces in ’90s Bollywood, plays Sanjay’s mother, the iconic star, Nargis.

In essence, the two turning points in Sanjay Dutt’s life came after two deaths -- of his mother, Nargis, and father Sunil. After his mother’s death, Sanjay’s life spiralled out of control as he became dependent on drugs, and his father’s death sobered him up.

Hirani is one of the most successful working directors in Bollywood, who has delivered memorable box office and critical hits with the two Munna Bhai films, and PK and 3 Idiots, both starring Aamir Khan. Sanju is slated for release on June 29, and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

