From the past lane: Jinnah and his 'marriage that shook India' set to hit desi screens!

From the past lane: Jinnah and his ‘marriage that shook India’ set to hit desi screens!

Bollywood producer Kumar Taurani has acquired the adaptation rights of the book, Mr and Mrs Jinnah: The Marriage that Shook India, written by Sheela Reddy; says ‘there’s no decision yet as to what format it will be developed in -- a feature film or web series.’

bollywood Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 21:21 IST
Prashant Singh
Prashant Singh
Muhammad Ali Jinnah served as the leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's independence on August 14, 1947; and then as Pakistan's first Governor-General until his death.
Muhammad Ali Jinnah served as the leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on August 14, 1947; and then as Pakistan’s first Governor-General until his death.(Getty Images)
         

Till date, several Bollywood films/shows have been inspired by revolutionary names such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhagat Singh and Sardar Patel etc. But now, probably for the first time, Indian showbiz is set to have a full-fledged tryst with another historical figure, Muhammad Ali Jinnah (the founder of Pakistan and All-India Muslim League leader has earlier been portrayed in various historical films, based on other iconic leaders).

Muhammad Ali Jinnah with Mahatma Gandhi.
Muhammad Ali Jinnah with Mahatma Gandhi. ( Getty Images )

We have exclusively learnt that Bollywood producer Kumar Taurani, of Tips Industries, has acquired the adaptation rights of the book, Mr and Mrs Jinnah: The Marriage that Shook India, written by Sheela Reddy. Taurani confirms the news, saying: “Yes, we have just bought the rights (of the book) but there’s no decision yet as to what format it should be developed in -- a feature film or a web series. For that, we would need to have a creative team including a director and writer in place. Let’s see. It’s too early to say anything.”

Muhammad Ali Jinnah with Jawaharlal Nehru.
Muhammad Ali Jinnah with Jawaharlal Nehru.

Calling the book “an intimate study of a scandalous marriage,” The New Yorker, in it’s review, underlined that it throws light at the “gossip and scandal created by the interfaith marriage of a reclusive barrister (Jinnah; then 42-year-old) and his teenage bride (an 18-year-old Rattanbai [Ruttie] Petit from the-then Bombay).

Reddy’s book, which also weaves in Jinnah’s political journey as well as the freedom struggle, was first noticed by Taurani’s internal creative team. “They are always on the look out for interesting content including literary works. When they suggested this book, I thought it was very interesting and unique,” says the producer.

