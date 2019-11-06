e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali approaches Supriya Pathak, Manoj Joshi to tutor Alia Bhatt in Kathiawadi

According to reports, Alia Bhatt is preparing for her titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the filmmaker has approached Gujarati theatre personalities Manoj Joshi and Supriya Pathak to train Alia.

bollywood Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Alia Bhatt to play Gangubai Kathiawadi and will learn the dialect for her role.
Alia Bhatt to play Gangubai Kathiawadi and will learn the dialect for her role.
         

Actor Alia Bhatt may be a Gujarati and even had her paternal grandfather hailing from Kathiawad but she needs help with her diction as she gears up for her first Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. A Mid Day report has claimed the dialects differ and Alia has approached Marathi actors Manoj Joshi and Supriya Pathak to help her.

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, “Interestingly, Alia’s paternal grandfather Nanabhai Bhatt was a Gujarati Brahmin who hailed from Kathiawad. But Alia is not familiar with the dialect as it is rarely used outside of the pocket in Gujarat. Since the filmmaker is meticulous in his prep, he wants a tutor who is fluent in the dialect. Bhansali has reached out to some of Mumbai’s famous Gujarati theatre personalities, including actors Manoj Joshi and Supriya Pathak, to help him in his search. The film will be shot simultaneously as she undertakes the month-long diction class. The dialect has a strong Sindh influence as the region was inhabited by the Kathis and Rajputs from present-day Rajasthan and Sindh.”

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla nominated for two weeks for getting violent with Mahira Sharma, Twitter stands with him

The film is based on the fierce owner of brothels who ruled her field in the 1960s and reportedly had gangsters for clients, often allegedly acting as their drug peddler. The woman hailed from a middle-class Kathiawadi family and was sold off to a Bombay brothel.

Bhansali announced the film after his earlier scheduled film, Inshallah, was scrapped, Inshallah was set to reunite the legendary filmmaker Salman Khan and pair the Dabangg star with Alia for the first time. Inshalllah was scrapped due to creative differences between Salman and Alia. ““I was very excited to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman as well, I believe sometimes certain things happen which are not in your control. They say if you want to make God laugh, tell them your plans. Plans never really go ‘as per plan’ but I can give it to you in writing that I am going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali very soon,” Alia had said upon scrapping of Inshallah, before Gangubai was announced.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
Delhi police protest darkest day... politically managed: Bar Council
Delhi police protest darkest day... politically managed: Bar Council
Sharad Pawar rules out tie-up with Sena, makes a prediction about next govt
Sharad Pawar rules out tie-up with Sena, makes a prediction about next govt
Bangladesh can script history if they beat India in 2nd T20I
Bangladesh can script history if they beat India in 2nd T20I
Cyclist who flipped off US president wins local election, tweets viral photo
Cyclist who flipped off US president wins local election, tweets viral photo
Tourists will now be charged for taking photos in this Goa village
Tourists will now be charged for taking photos in this Goa village
Nokia smart TV with JBL audio coming to India soon, courtesy Flipkart
Nokia smart TV with JBL audio coming to India soon, courtesy Flipkart
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News