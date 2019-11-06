Gangubai Kathiawadi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali approaches Supriya Pathak, Manoj Joshi to tutor Alia Bhatt in Kathiawadi

bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt may be a Gujarati and even had her paternal grandfather hailing from Kathiawad but she needs help with her diction as she gears up for her first Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. A Mid Day report has claimed the dialects differ and Alia has approached Marathi actors Manoj Joshi and Supriya Pathak to help her.

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, “Interestingly, Alia’s paternal grandfather Nanabhai Bhatt was a Gujarati Brahmin who hailed from Kathiawad. But Alia is not familiar with the dialect as it is rarely used outside of the pocket in Gujarat. Since the filmmaker is meticulous in his prep, he wants a tutor who is fluent in the dialect. Bhansali has reached out to some of Mumbai’s famous Gujarati theatre personalities, including actors Manoj Joshi and Supriya Pathak, to help him in his search. The film will be shot simultaneously as she undertakes the month-long diction class. The dialect has a strong Sindh influence as the region was inhabited by the Kathis and Rajputs from present-day Rajasthan and Sindh.”

The film is based on the fierce owner of brothels who ruled her field in the 1960s and reportedly had gangsters for clients, often allegedly acting as their drug peddler. The woman hailed from a middle-class Kathiawadi family and was sold off to a Bombay brothel.

Bhansali announced the film after his earlier scheduled film, Inshallah, was scrapped, Inshallah was set to reunite the legendary filmmaker Salman Khan and pair the Dabangg star with Alia for the first time. Inshalllah was scrapped due to creative differences between Salman and Alia. ““I was very excited to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman as well, I believe sometimes certain things happen which are not in your control. They say if you want to make God laugh, tell them your plans. Plans never really go ‘as per plan’ but I can give it to you in writing that I am going to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali very soon,” Alia had said upon scrapping of Inshallah, before Gangubai was announced.

