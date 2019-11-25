Genelia D’Souza pens touching note for son Riaan on his 5th birthday: ‘Life is tough but you are tougher’. See pics

bollywood

Actor Genelia D’Souza, wife of actor Riteish Deshmukh, has penned a touching letter for her elder son Riaan on the occasion of his 5th birthday. She posted the letter with a few adorable pictures of the five-year-old and wrote how he is the best thing her hands have held ever held.

She wrote, “Dearest Riaan, Every parent says “I don’t want him to grow up, I want to freeze this age forever”.. But I don’t.. I want to enjoy every year of yours, I want to see you grow into a fine young man, I want to give you wings to fly and I’d like to be the wind beneath those wings. I want to tell you that life is tough but you are tougher, I want you to always believe in yourself no matter what happens cause I will always believe in you.”

She went on to add, “Apart from everything I want and I wish for you, the one thing I never want to fail to let you know, is that I love you so so so much and you are the greatest thing that happened to me.. There is nothing I’d rather see than your smile and nothing I’d rather hear than your laughter. For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you.” She ended the letter saying, “Happy Birthday to the little boy who made me a Mom - My First Born.”

Her fans couldn’t admire her enough for her touching message for her son. TV actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Awwwww that is so beautiful greetings are the same with my daughter’s.” Dia Mirza dropped several heart emojis on the cute post.

Riteish and Genelia had hosted a star-studded party for Riaan this weekend, which was attended by all from Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya, Rani Mukerji and daughter Adira, Arpita Khan and son Ahil and Esha Deol and daughter Radhya.

Besides Riaan, the two are also parents to three-year-old son, Rahyl. The two kids were recently spotted with their parents and wished the paparazzi with a namaste.

Riteish is currently basking in the success of multi-starrer comedy, Housefull 4. It has collected over Rs 190 crore at the domestic box office. His latest release, Marjaavaan is also doing well at the box office. It has collected a total of Rs 42 crore in 10 days.

