Gold movie trailer has Akshay Kumar leading a team of hockey players who became legends. Watch video

How do winners become legends? This is just what Akshay Kumar’s Gold, an upcoming film that combines hockey, patriotism and the brand value of Akshay, will explore. As Gold movie trailer landed on Monday, it seems the actor has another winner on his hands. Besides Akshay, Gold has a powerful ensemble cast that includes Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Bollywood debutante Mouni Roy.

Akshay, perhaps for the first time, will be seen as a Bengali in the film and the trailer gives a peek into that persona. The film’s scope is an ambitious 12 years -- from 1936 to 1948 -- in which India gains independence. In these years, Akshay’s Tapan brings together a hockey team that falls apart only to unite again to achieve that dream.

Watch Gold trailer here

Inspired by true events, Gold captures India’s first Olympic Games’ win as a free country in hockey. India had just become independent when the Olympic Games were being hosted in England in 1948. India defeated its former colonial masters on their very soil and the pull of the story is obvious. Sharing the trailer, Akshay wrote, “Winners under British India, Legends under Free India. Witness the golden era of Indian Hockey through #Gold.”

Gold releases on August 15 this year.

Akshay Kumar, in an interview to a leading daily, also pointed out a coincidence, “Gold releases on August 15 and on August 12 is the 70th anniversary of India’s first gold medal as a free country at the 1948 Summer Olympic Games in London. The release couldn’t have been planned better. It’s a matter of pride that while we celebrate the 70th anniversary of one of our first biggest victories on foreign soil in hockey, we will also host the Hockey World Cup. As for the sport getting its due, I think this was long overdue.”

Talking about the film, producer Ritesh Sidhwani had earlier told PTI, “It is not a biopic. It is a completely fictional story but it is set against a real backdrop between 1933-48 India about what the country was, the sports... about hockey. It is not based on any character.”

