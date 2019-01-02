Govinda pays tribute to his ‘ustaad’ and ‘father figure’ Kader Khan in new Twitter post

Actor Govinda, who has worked with late actor Kader Khan in several films, has paid tribute to the comedy icon in a new Twitter post. Khan died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Toronto in Canada on Tuesday.

“RIP Kader Khan Saab. He was not just my “ustaad” but a father figure to me, his midas touch and his aura made every actor he worked with a superstar. The entire film industry and my family deeply mourns this loss and we cannot express the sorrow in words. #ripkaderkhansaab,” Govinda wrote in his tweet.

Govinda and Kader made one of the most adored on-screen pairs of 90’s Hindi cinema. They have worked in films like Dulhe Raja, Sajan Chale Sasural, Coolie No. 1, Aankhen, Haseena Maan Jayegi and many more.

Raveena Tandon, who has also worked with Govinda and Khan in many films, expressed her grief over the actor’s death. “I was always bowled over by his comic timing on screen and his erudition between takes. He was a scholar and an entertainer, a rare combination in the entertainment industry,” she said.

“Waking up to such a sad news was really disheartening for me. Kader Khan was such a rare talent and whatever parts he played he would add a different charm to it. Someone who can portray a comedian and a villain at same time with such ease is rare,” she sighed.

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Manoj Bajpayee, Tusshar Kapoor, Madhur Bhandarkar and Anees Bazmee, among many others from the Bollywood industry remembered the actor. Taking to his Twitter handle, Amitabh Bachchan expressed grief and wrote, “Kadar Khan passes away .. sad depressing news .. my prayers and condolences .. a brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film .. a writer of eminence ; in most of my very successful films .. a delightful company .. and a mathematician.”

Akshay Kumar also remembered the celebrated actor and wrote, “Saddened to learn about the demise of #KaderKhan Saab, had the good fortune of working with him in quite a few films...a fine actor and an even better comedian. My thoughts and prayers with his family.”

Anupam too posted a tribute for the actor-screenwriter on his Twitter handle and wrote, “#KaderKhan Saab was one of the finest actors of our country. It was a joy and a learning experience to be on the sets with him. His improvisational skills were phenomenal. His humour was eternal and original. He was a wonderful writer. We will miss him & his brilliance,” he also attached a video message along with his post.

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 22, Kader Khan was known for his impeccable comic timing, and his nonpareil work as an actor and a writer in several films.

He has been part of numerous blockbusters including Bol Radha Bol, Khoon Bhari Maang, Biwi Ho To Aisi, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Judwaa, Dulhe Raja and Haseena Maan Jayegi. He was last seen in 2015 in Ho Gaya Deemag Ka Dahi.

