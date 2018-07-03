Gul Makai motion poster has Malala Yousafzai holding a burning book

The first motion poster of Gul Makai, a biopic on Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai, the courageous Pakistani activist who defied Taliban, was unveiled Tuesday evening and it gives us a glimpse of the fire that she fought against. Gul Makai is the pseudonym Malala used while writing blogs for BBC Urdu during the Talibani rule.

As a girl holds a book in her hands with fire lit upon it, Kabir Bedi’s deep voice echoes, “This is about those times when the Taliban was destroying Pakistan and Afghanistan in the name of Jihad and religion. When from a very small village in Pakistan, a voice arose.”

Shot in Kashmir, Gul Makai is directed by Indian filmmaker Amjad Khan and traces the then socio-political atmosphere of Pakistan. Actors Reem Shaikh, Divya Dutta, Mukesh Rishi, Abhimanyu Singh and Ajaz Khan will be seen in the film.

Malala Yousafzai was shot in her head and neck by Talibani militants for going to school on October 9, 2012. Not only did she fight her fate and survive, she also continued her fight for women rights and education.

