e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Gurugram treats cinephiles, hosts film festival amid pandemic

Gurugram treats cinephiles, hosts film festival amid pandemic

The recent I-View World Human Rights Film Festival had panel discussions, film screenings and a coveted guest list from India and abroad.

bollywood Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 02:23 IST
Naina Arora
Naina Arora
Hindustan Times
The I-View World Film Festival had presence of popular personalities such as actors Swara Bhasker, Sayani Gupta, Vivek Gomber, Rajesh Tailang, Bani J, directors Onir, and Faraz Ansari.
The I-View World Film Festival had presence of popular personalities such as actors Swara Bhasker, Sayani Gupta, Vivek Gomber, Rajesh Tailang, Bani J, directors Onir, and Faraz Ansari. (PHOTOS: Raajessh Kashyap/HT )
         

Heartwarming films, discussions on human rights, a glamorous red carpet and awards to laud independent cinema - all this and more comprised the recent I-View World Human Rights Film Festival 2020. It is to initiate a dialogue on gender equality that the festival was held in physical format, albeit following all Covid-19 protocols. The opening ceremony marked the Human Rights Day, and opened with a screening of filmmaker Deepa Mehta’s Funny Boy, and the closing night feature was director Nathan Grossman’s documentary, I Am Greta.

Actor Vivek Vaswani, Myna Mukherjee (festival curator), and filmmaker Deepa Mehta at the screening of Funny Boy.
Actor Vivek Vaswani, Myna Mukherjee (festival curator), and filmmaker Deepa Mehta at the screening of Funny Boy.

The oh-so-glam red carpet opening of the star-studded 10-day film festival had presence of actors Swara Bhasker, Sayani Gupta, Vivek Gomber, Rajesh Tailang, Bani J, and directors Onir, and Faraz Ansari, to name a few. Equipped with masks, sanitisers, and following social-distancing norms amid Covid-19 pandemic, at Gurugram’s CyberHub, the celebrities also received awards for their work this year.

Actor Bani J was awarded the Engendered Agent of Change Award.
Actor Bani J was awarded the Engendered Agent of Change Award.

The global programming schedule included virtual screenings of critically-acclaimed films such as Sweden’s And Then We Danced, Brief Story From The Green Planet, and Nasir, to name a few. There were also in-depth panel discussions, including a conversation on ’Archetypes of Justice’ with Richie Mehta (director) and Shefali Shah (lead actor of Delhi Crime, the International Emmy Award Winner for Best Dramatic Series. These discussions will be available on www.plexigo.com/IViewWorld2020/, till January 24, 2021.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Maybe in January’: Harsh Vardhan on first Covid-19 shot
‘Maybe in January’: Harsh Vardhan on first Covid-19 shot
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction on December 21: How to watch in India
Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction on December 21: How to watch in India
Western Railway diverts, short terminates trains due to farmers’ protest in Punjab
Western Railway diverts, short terminates trains due to farmers’ protest in Punjab
Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing Covid-19 variant
Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing Covid-19 variant
Armed with data, TMC counters Shah’s claims on BJP workers’ killings
Armed with data, TMC counters Shah’s claims on BJP workers’ killings
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In