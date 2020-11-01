e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Halloween 2020: Priyanka Chopra shows her dark side, Sonam Kapoor transforms into Marilyn Monroe

Halloween 2020: Priyanka Chopra shows her dark side, Sonam Kapoor transforms into Marilyn Monroe

Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Preity Zinta posted pictures and video clips from their Halloween celebrations.

bollywood Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 09:52 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor gave their own spin to Halloween celebrations.
Priyanka Chopra and Sonam Kapoor gave their own spin to Halloween celebrations.
         

Bollywood stars took part in Halloween celebrations this year with as much enthusiasm and gutso as the rest of the world. Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty among many others took to their Instagram Stories to share pictures of themselves in their Halloween look.

Sharing pictures of herself dressed at the iconic Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe, Sonam Kapoor wrote: “‘If I’d observed all the rules, I’d never have got anywhere.’ - Marilyn Monroe Huge s/o to @official_maria_asadi @aamirnaveedhair and @carlaguler for bringing this look to life with me.” Her aunt, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep wrote in the comments section: “Faaabbb I love this.”

 
 

She followed it up with two more pictures in the same makeup and look but in different poses and quotes from the Hollywood legend. She wrote: “Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring. - Marilyn Monroe” and followed it up with another: “If you can make a woman laugh, you can make her do anything. - Marilyn Monroe.”

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories and used an Instagram Halloween filter. It had her looking dark and dangerous even as she laughed a mock evil laugh. She wrote: “Happy Halloween.”

Beauty and the beast.
Beauty and the beast.

Sharing a fun video, in which she transforms into a wolf, Shilpa Shetty wrote: “A new kinda Trick-o-Treat...A little beauty and a little beast HaPpY HaLLowEen.”

 

Also read: When Aishwarya Rai admitted Shah Rukh Khan had her removed from multiple films, ‘without any explanation whatsoever’

Preity Zinta shared a throwback picture from the shoot of her film, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and wrote: “These face masks are good to scare the men in your life not the corona virus so please be careful in your choice of face masks this Halloween #HappyHalloween #Ting @iamsrk.” The picture showed her with a beauty face mask and rollers on her hair. She jokes about how the connotation of masks was different from today’s coronavirus times.

 

Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31.

