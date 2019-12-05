e-paper
Happy Birthday Navya Naveli Nanda: Her 15 best pics with grandad Amitabh Bachchan, mom Shweta

As Navya Naveli Nanda celebrates her 22nd birthday, here are 15 of her best pictures shared by Shweta Bachchan on Instagram.

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 20:37 IST
Hindustan Times
On Navya Naveli Nanda’s birthday, we bring you her best photos with grandad Amitabh Bachchan and rest of her family.
         

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is already a social media sensation and paparazzi favourite. Unlike many other star kids, Navya, who turns 22 on December 6, has no aspirations of entering Bollywood. She is pursuing her higher studies in communication from Fordham University in New York.

On Koffee With Karan, Shweta Bachchan revealed that she dissuaded her daughter from becoming an actor. “I think I was excessive, I was unfair. I only thought selfishly. It’s one of the bonuses of coming from a family that is involved in the movies and seeing the second generation of the family in the movies, namely my brother (Abhishek Bachchan) and my sister-in-law (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan). I also know the heartbreaks, and I think I know it really, really well,” she said.

Shweta, who has seen Abhishek at the receiving end of a lot of negativity, does not want Navya to go through the same thing. “I’m on Instagram, I follow my brother and I see the kind of hate and trolling he gets. Whether you like him as an actor or you don’t, or you think he has got it so easy because he is Amitabh Bachchan’s son, whatever it is, I am his sister. I hate it, it gives me sleepless nights. I don’t want yet another member of my family to be in this business, for a selfish reason,” she said.

 

 

In 2017, Navya made her magazine debut on the cover of Vogue with her mother Shweta and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. In her interview with the magazine, she reiterated that she has absolutely no inclination towards acting.

Shweta said on Karan Johar’s show that her daughter did not deserve to be in Bollywood if she was not talented and passionate enough. “I don’t know what Navya’s talent is. I feel that unless she is completely driven, passionate and talented, she has no business being here. Just because she is related to some famous people doesn’t mean she has what is takes. I know that I don’t have what it takes, which is why I am not an actor,” she said.

