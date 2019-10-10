e-paper
Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Happy birthday Rekha: How she transformed from the wild fashion diva to the gracious gorgeous woman, see pics

Celebrating the 66th birthday of Rekha, we take you through a pictorial tour of how she has carried the gorgeous and gracious saree with equal charm as she did with the fashion diva looks.

bollywood Updated: Oct 10, 2019 16:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rekha turns 66 on Thursday: here’s a look at some of her most gorgeous pictures.
Rekha turns 66 on Thursday: here’s a look at some of her most gorgeous pictures.
         

Bollywood’s gorgeous diva Rekha turns 66 on Thursday and it is just another day to prove how timeless her beauty is and how graciously she has been carrying forward her fashion legacy through the decades.

She began her career as a child artiste and has worked in over 150 films including hits like Khubsoorat, Silsila, Do Anjaane, Muqaddar Ka Sikander, Khoon Bhari Maang, Kama Sutra and Zubeidaa, among others. She also tried singing earlier in her career.

Talking about her birthday, Rekha had earlier told PTI in 2014, “I actually visit the temple every day but I genuinely don’t understand the importance that people give to their birthdays or any special day, be it a festival or a birthday. I believe that every day is a celebration and every day I’m born anew and genuinely try to leave every day differently.”

Also read: Happy Birthday Rekha: Her life is a heady story of success and heartbreak

She also talked about her mother and added, “On my birthday, I remember my amma a lot. Every word of hers, I remember. Yes she would always ‘nazar utaro’ on me and that ritual continues till date. I also remember my mother’s blessings and this is the day I feel grateful to her for the genes that I have inherited from her and my father. I also remember the way she would look at me. I will never forget that look and that is still very much around, every single day, every single moment. We have our amma who has been with us from many years. She used to work for my grandmother and she is the one who performs all these rituals. So if I yawn or sneeze or laugh and even when I’m just thinking something, she is the first one to ‘nazar utaro’.”

Celebrating her birthday, we take a look at how she has carried the wildest as well as the most gracious looks with utmost charm, through 10 pics:

 

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 16:37 IST

