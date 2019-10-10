Happy birthday Rekha: How she transformed from the wild fashion diva to the gracious gorgeous woman, see pics

bollywood

Bollywood’s gorgeous diva Rekha turns 66 on Thursday and it is just another day to prove how timeless her beauty is and how graciously she has been carrying forward her fashion legacy through the decades.

She began her career as a child artiste and has worked in over 150 films including hits like Khubsoorat, Silsila, Do Anjaane, Muqaddar Ka Sikander, Khoon Bhari Maang, Kama Sutra and Zubeidaa, among others. She also tried singing earlier in her career.

Talking about her birthday, Rekha had earlier told PTI in 2014, “I actually visit the temple every day but I genuinely don’t understand the importance that people give to their birthdays or any special day, be it a festival or a birthday. I believe that every day is a celebration and every day I’m born anew and genuinely try to leave every day differently.”

She also talked about her mother and added, “On my birthday, I remember my amma a lot. Every word of hers, I remember. Yes she would always ‘nazar utaro’ on me and that ritual continues till date. I also remember my mother’s blessings and this is the day I feel grateful to her for the genes that I have inherited from her and my father. I also remember the way she would look at me. I will never forget that look and that is still very much around, every single day, every single moment. We have our amma who has been with us from many years. She used to work for my grandmother and she is the one who performs all these rituals. So if I yawn or sneeze or laugh and even when I’m just thinking something, she is the first one to ‘nazar utaro’.”

