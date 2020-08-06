Hardik Pandya shares pics with Natasa Stankovic from hospital post childbirth, thanks doctors: ‘You guys are absolute gems’

bollywood

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and actor Natasa Stankovic welcomed their first child on July 30. Both have been sharing pictures with their newborn. In his latest lot, Hardik has thanked the doctors at the hospital where his son was born.

Sharing a bunch of pictures, Hardik wrote: “Special thanks to Akanksha hospital in Anand! Last one week you guys made sure we have our home away from home! @niketunited @drmolinapatel @dr.nayanapatel you guys are absolute gems Bringing my baby in this world! Will be grateful forever.” In the pictures, the celebrity couple pose with doctors and staff at the hospital. In some of them, Natasa can be seen celebrating the occasion with a cake cutting ceremony while in another, they seem to be in the process of leaving the hospital.

Hardik has also been sharing pictures from their room. Sharing one in which he has Natasa in his arms after gifting her a bunch of red roses, he wrote: “Roses for my rose. Thank you for giving me the best gift ever.” On Wednesday, Natasa had shared a similar picture, but with their baby in Hardik’s hands, and had written: “ My family my @hardikpandya93 #blessed #grateful #myboys.”

On Friday, the cricketer, on Instagram stories, shared an adorable picture in which he is seen bringing diapers for the newborn baby. While he is driving his car, the diapers are lying on its back seat. He shared the story while tagging his fiance and wrote, “Baby’s diapers are on the way”. The couple got engaged in Dubai, on a ferry along with close friends.

