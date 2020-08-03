Natasa Stankovic shares sweet family photo with newborn son, Hardik Pandya thanks her ‘for giving me the best gift ever’

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 08:39 IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant, actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic, shared an adorable picture of her partner, cricketer Hardik Pandya, and their newborn son. In the picture, Natasa was seated on a bed, holding a large bouquet of roses, while Hardik stood behind her, holding their baby with a huge smile on his face.

“My family my world @hardikpandya93 #blessed #grateful #myboys,” Natasa captioned the cute click. Hardik, his brother Krunal Pandya and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma dropped heart emojis on the post. Many fans also congratulated the couple on the new addition to the family.

“Biggest congratulations to you guys,” television actor and Natasa’s Nach Baliye 9 co-contestant Nityaami Shirke wrote. “Loving this fam,” a fan commented. “Congratulations both of you lots of happiness and blessings from bottom of my heart,” another wrote.

Meanwhile, Hardik shared a picture of himself hugging Natasa, with a huge bouquet of red roses kept next to them. “Roses for my rose. Thank you for giving me the best gift ever,” he wrote.

On July 30, Hardik took to Instagram to announce that he and Natasa had become proud parents of a little boy. “We are blessed with our baby boy,” he wrote, sharing a picture of himself holding the newborn’s hand.

Hardik and Natasa announced the news of her pregnancy in May and said that they were ‘super excited’ about welcoming a new addition to the family. “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes,” Natasa had written on Instagram. The same pictures were also re-posted by Hardik on his Instagram page.

Last year, Natasa participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. She was last seen in the special number Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded from Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi-starrer The Body.

