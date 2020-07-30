e-paper
Home / TV / Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcome baby boy, share photo

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcome baby boy, share photo

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been blessed with a baby boy. The cricketer shared the news on Instagram.

tv Updated: Jul 30, 2020 16:20 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have welcomed a baby boy.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have welcomed a baby boy.
         

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Hardik took to Instagram to share the happy news. “We are blessed with our baby boy,” he wrote on Instagram.

Hardik posted a picture of himself holding his son’s hand. The baby’s face, however, was not visible in the photo. Wishes and congratulatory messages poured in from everyone. “Many many congratulations,” actor Sonal Chauhan wrote. “So beautiful!! Huge congrats you guys!! God bless the lil one,” actor-singer Sophie Choudry wrote. Actors Athiya Shetty, Mandana Karimi and Sagarika Ghatke also wished Hardik and Natasa on the new addition to their family.

 

View this post on Instagram

We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️🙏🏾

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Also read | Irrfan Khan’s son Babil: ‘I don’t want to be judged by my religion, I am a human being’

On Wednesday, Hardik had shared a car selfie with Natasa, presumably taken right before leaving for the hospital. He also shared his Instagram post on his Instagram stories along with the words, ‘Coming soon.’ Cricketer KL Rahul’s comment of an hourglass emoji on the post seemed to suggest that Natasa was due any time now.

Months after announcing their engagement on January 1, Hardik and Natasa had announced the news of her pregnancy in Instagram posts dated May 31. “Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes,” Natasa had written on Instagram. The same pictures were also re-posted by Hardik on his Instagram page.

In one of the pictures, the couple seemed to be performing what appeared to be some kind of traditional ritual. As they were seen wearing garlands, social media users began speculating that they had quietly tied the knot during the lockdown. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumours.

