Hardik Pandya and pregnant Natasa Stankovic pose for happy selfie, she reveals her nickname for him

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 18:29 IST

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, former Bigg Boss contestant and dancer Natasa Stankovic, posed together for a happy picture. The selfie, taken in a car, featured the couple smiling for the camera.

Hardik was seen wearing a white T-shirt, accessorised with a thick gold chain and gold-rimmed sunglasses, while Natasa showed off her baby bump in a black-and-white striped shirt and black trousers. For his caption, Hardik just used a series of loved-up emojis. Natasa replied with a hug and heart emoji, and also revealed her nickname for him - ‘Bebu’.

Within an hour, the picture has garnered more than three lakh likes. Cricketer KL Rahul left an hourglass emoji on the post, suggesting that it is almost time for the arrival of Hardik and Natasa’s little one. “Beautiful picture, lots of love and blessings to you both,” one fan commented. “Love u. I wish your child and u guys are safe and healthy,” another wrote.

After announcing their engagement on January 1, Hardik and Natasa surprised fans with the happy news of her pregnancy in Instagram posts on May 31.

“Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it’s only going to get better. Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes,” Natasa wrote on Instagram. The same pictures were also re-posted by Hardik on his Instagram page.

In one of the pictures, Hardik and Natasa were seen performing what appeared to be some kind of traditional ritual, wearing garlands. This sparked rumours that they had a hush-hush wedding during the lockdown. However, neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumours.

