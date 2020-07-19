Natasa Stankovic cuddles with Hardik Pandya in new pic as they await their baby’s arrival: ‘You complete me’

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 08:59 IST

Television and Bollywood celebrity Natasa Stankovic has shared a bright and loved up picture with her fiance, cricketer Hardik Pandya. The couple is expecting their first baby together and appear to have shot for a glam photoshoot together.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Natasa wrote, “You complete me.” The photo shows Natasa in a yellow dress, hugging Hardik. He is seen in a printed black and white shirt.

Their fans loved seeing them together. “This is so wholesome. hope you stay together forever..damn gives me hope,” wrote a fan. “Best couple in the world,” wrote another.

Earlier on Saturday, Hardik had also shared a picture with Natasa and their puppies. “Family,” he had captioned the post. It showed Hardik giving his doggy a kiss while Natasa put her head in his lap and cradled her baby bump.

Natasa, who made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film Satyagraha and was later seen in films like Action Jackson (2014) and Fukrey Returns (2017), recently shared a beautiful surprise she received from Pandya. He presented her two big bouquets of roses, with a mushy note to boot.

Earlier this year, Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media in January. They announced pregnancy in May. “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes,” he had written.

On January 1, Hardik had shared an image where he is seen proposing to Natasa, and had captioned it: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged.”

Natasa also appeared in the season eight of Bigg Boss, and was seen in the video of rapper Badshah’s blockbuster track DJ Waley Babu.

