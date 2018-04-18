Check out quirky posters from Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

The first look of Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor’s upcoming project, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero has been unveiled. Vikramaditya Motwane will direct the film that is set to hit theatres on May 25.

The movie, a vigilante drama, features Harshvardhan as a masked man on the poster. The filmis the story of one young man’s quest for revenge.

Hasrshvardhan was last seen in Rakesysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya and will soon be working on Abhinav Bindra’s biopic.He shared the first look of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and wrote, “He’s here! #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero @FuhSePhantom @ErosNow @RelianceEnt #VikramAdityaMotwane @anuragkashyap72”

The film has music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, who have earlier worked with Motwane on his earlier films Lootera and Udaan.

Presented by Eros International & Phantom, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap.

