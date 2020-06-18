Harshvarrdhan Kapoor on blame game over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘People out here wishing death upon others’

bollywood

Actor Harshvarrdhan Kapoor thinks the blame being thrown at other Bollywood names for the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput is ‘just dumb’. On Thursday, he shared a piece of his mind on the raging controversy.

He shared a post by an Instagram user about how those being blamed might also take the extreme step. “It’s easy to create a soft spot for the departed and loathe the living. What if the person alive, who is the target of our hate today, was to depart tomorrow? Why create that soft spot tomorrow?,” it read.

Harvarrdhan added, “People out here hating on and wishing death upon other people that have absolutely no connection to what’s happened ... this is your way of making this world a better place ? Sad sad regressive society is all I can say ...everyones upset ... but being reactionary and hateful isn’t the answer... that’s just dumb.”

Filmmakers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and actors Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan have become the targets of hate on social media after Sushant’s death. They are being accused of promoting nepotism in Bollywood and denying newcomers a fair chance. An advocate also filed a complaint in a Muzaffarpur court. Speaking to ANI advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha said, “I have filed a case against 8 people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.”

Harvarrdhan had shared pictures with Sushant and a note on his death. “Woke up today to the saddest most unthinkable news ... I really loved my interactions with sushant , whenever I would see him out I would Always corner him and keep asking him things about performance, life and science , he was so bright , lived life to the absolute fullest and generous , so kind ... it’s a huge huge loss for everyone that he ever came in contact with and it fills me with deep sadness to know I will never see or be able to talk to him again ... this is so so awful and I’m genuinely disturbed by this , I very rarely do this but after meeting him out I remember I sent him some books and films and he would watch and read and we would talk more , I have no words only sadness .. RIP sushant we all will always love you,” he wrote in his post.

Sushant was suffering from depression, as per the Mumbai Police. He was found hanging at his Bandra home on Sunday.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

