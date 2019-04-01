Have you seen these latest pics of Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Janhvi Kapoor?

Actor Parineeti Chopra has begun prepping for the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic. She was spotted at the Khar gymkhana on Monday where she is training for the film. Before Parineeti, Shraddha Kapoor was roped in to play the badminton star.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor was seen on her way to the gym. She was wearing a blue tank top that read ‘Pilates Girl’. Actor Varun Dhawan was also seen outside his gym and posed for the photographers as well.

Nora Fatehi and Malaika Arora were also seen out and about in the city. Malaika wore a white midi dress to a salon while Nora wore an orange lace outfit. Actor Soha Ali Khan attended a spelling bee competition in a green floral dress. Actor Kiara Advani was seen in a brown top and skirt and high heels in Bandra.

Actors Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty had a Dhadkan reunion on the sets of her dance reality show, Super Dancer 3. Suniel clicked selfies with Shilpa and also danced with little kids on stage.

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo, who is on a tour of India to promote his upcoming film, was treated to a thali shaped like the Avengers’ logo. He wore a purple kurta and stole and posed with the lavish feast.

Sunny Leone was first seen at the Mumbai airport and then at the promotions of the upcoming second season of her show, Karenjit Kaur. She wore a blue satin blouse and a purple skirt. Check out everyone’s pics:

Suniel Shetty with Shilpa Shetty at Super Dancer. ( Varinder Chawla )

Joe Russo during Avengers: Endgame promotions in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Parineeti Chopra and Janhvi Kapoor at their gyms. ( Varinder Chawla )

Soha Ali Khan at a spelling bee competition. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kiara Advani spotted in Bandra. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sunny Leone promoting Karenjit Kaur. ( Varinder Chawla )

Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 19:47 IST