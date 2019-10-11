Have you seen these pics of Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Hina Khan and Janhvi Kapoor?

bollywood

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 19:03 IST

A host of Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai ahead of the weekend. Actors such as Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hina Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted.

Alia Bhatt visited Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Juhu. She was spotted in a long kurta with a centre slit and denims. Kareena Kapoor is currently working on her next, Lal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. The film is a remake of the critically acclaimed Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump. Kareena visited Aamir at his residence on Friday. She was in a black tee with ‘Welcome to paradise’ printed on it. She paired the top with denims.

Alia Bhatt at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office and Kareena Kapoor at Aamir Khan’s residence. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kareena had accompanied sister Karisma Kapoor for dinner on Thursday. While Kareena was in a black dress, Karisma chose animal print attire for the evening.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor at a restaurant. ( Varinder Chawla )

A host of celebrities remained busy with their fitness routines. Janhvi Kapoor was seen in all white sports wear at her Pilates class. Shahid Kapoor was seen in black at the gym. Kartik Aaryan, Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia, and Malaika Arora were also spotted post their respective exercise sessions.

Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

A few celebrities were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Sonam Kapoor, who just returned from her Maldives vacation, attended an event in a statement pantsuit. She was spotted at the airport with husband Anand Ahuja on Friday.

Sonam Kapoor at an event (left) and with husband Anand Ahuja at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Producer Ekta Kapoor hosted a star-studded party on Friday. Among those who walked the red carpet were actor Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber, Kubbra Sait, Hina Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Hiten Tejwani, Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandez, Parth Samathaan and Karishma Tanna.

Anita Hassanandani, Divyanka Tripathi with husband, Sumeet Vyas and Karishma Tanna at Ekta Kapoor’s bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha, Kubbra Sait, Shantanu Maheshwari with partner Nityami Shirke at the bash. ( Varinder Chawla )

Also read: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya join Amitabh Bachchan to greet fans on his birthday. See pics

Hina sizzled in a black dress while Sunny chose red for the party. Divyanka and husband Vivek Dahiya were twinning in black. Karishma Tanna stood out in a neon blazer dress.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 19:02 IST