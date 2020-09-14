Himani Shivpuri on being diagnosed Covid 19 positive: We can’t take it lightly and become complacent

bollywood

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 22:48 IST

Actor Himani Shivpuri, currently battling Covid-19 in an isolation ward of a Mumbai hospital, feels people are taking the pandemic too lightly at this point. Giving her own example, she says she followed every precaution possible. “People have been mislead by these things, that recovery rate is high, mortality rate is low, and beginning to get careless. This pandemic is there, and rising at an alarming rate. One gets surprised how the hell did they get it. I am very careful, masked, use sanitiser all the time, sanitise all surfaces, even my make up room, and despite that, I still caught it. This means it’s a strong strain of virus. We have to be careful and not become complacent,” tells us the 59-year-old.

Shivpuri had been shooting for a television show and an advertisement recently too. She says that the producer of her show was kind enough to extend help, “She recommended me the doctor, who helped me get a room. They went out of the way, and asked if I need money, I told them I am fine right now, but if there’s anything I would definitely tell them.”

Feeling better now, the actor adds that initially, the panic sets in. “You feel you can’t be the person who has got it, I had been praying. But the way it’s spreading around… I was shooting, so one is bound to come in contact with a Covid 19 positive person. I got it, then I was admitted in the hospital. Before that temperature had been high, I was imagining all sorts of things, imagination is the worst. As soon as I entered the hospital, my oxygen saturation level came to normal,” she tells us.

The rest of Shivpuri’s family is also in self isolation at their society home. The worst affected, she feels, is her pet dog. “She is just cooped inside the house because of me, as nothing from the house can go out or down. The poor dog has been trained to pee and poop outside, how can she suddenly do it inside the house? It’s torture for her. I want people to be aware, it’s been proved dogs are not Covid carriers. Other societies are allowing, ours has this weird rule, that nothing before 14 days of quarantine,” rues the actor.

