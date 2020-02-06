Hina Khan reveals how she dealt with stalker who sent her videos, threatened to meet her

bollywood

Hina Khan has spoken about an ordeal that she had with a stalker, who continues to send her videos of himself from different contact numbers while she continues to block them, one after the other. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor told Pinkvilla in an interview that the stalker can be seen howling in the videos sent by him.

“There are stalkers since we are public figures and people love us. So, there have been instances where fans stand in front of your building for days. But it is okay. But, there is this guy who still exists. This guy started off by sending messages. I don’t know him, and he started sending me long videos where he is howling. You would start feeling for him, and I texted back saying he needs to chill and that he needs to understand. But he didn’t.”

She continued, “He started threatening me that he will slit his wrists or leave the house and I got scared. He used to leave me messages saying he will meet me at 1 PM but how, who, where, nothing at all. I used to fret leaving the house at that time. He has changed almost 20 numbers. Recently again, I blocked his number.”

Hina is making her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s psychological thriller Hacked. She says the film is about more than just cyber crime, but also attempts to shine a light on crimes against women, like stalking.

Talking about the film, she told PTI in an interview, “As a woman, this story was important for me. Hacking and stalking can happen with anyone, but women are subjected to it more. Men don’t get stalked as much as women do. Also women don’t open up about it.”

She added, “Initially, I was sceptical to take up a subject that has never been touched before. Stalking is not even taken seriously as a crime. People casually talk about stalking. You speak to any woman who has dealt with it, her life is miserable. With this film, if I’m able to give some strength to women out their, I will be more than happy.”

