Hina Khan defends Priyanka Chopra’s Grammys gown with plunging neckline: ’I challenge you to wear that outfit for 10 minutes’

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 11:27 IST

Priyanka Chopra raised eyebrows with her daring Grammys 2020 gown, which featured a plunging neckline that went all the way past her belly button. While her bold choice was admired by many, she also attracted the attention of trolls.

Television actor Hina Khan, who is making her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked, hit out at trolls and said that not everyone has the elegance and courage of Priyanka to carry off that gown. In an interview with Zoom TV, she said, “I don’t understand. Who are you to comment on somebody’s clothes if she is comfortable?”

Hina extended an open challenge to trolls to carry off the gown gracefully for even 10 minutes. She said, “I have been telling this to people. I challenge you to wear that outfit for 10 minutes. It’s not easy to wear. It’s not an easy-breezy, flowy, covered outfit that you can just pose and do stuff. It is tricky, God! You got to have that elegance, grace and courage to wear such an outfit.”

Priyanka’s long-sleeved Ralph and Russo gown at the Grammy Awards this year was applauded by many, but some felt that it was too risqué. Her mother Dr Madhu Chopra had earlier defended her choice and told the media, “I am glad it happened because I feel it made her stronger. She lives life on her own terms. As long as she is not harming or hurting anybody, it’s her body and she can do what she wants. And she is a beautiful one too.”

Trolls are anonymous people hiding behind computers. They don’t have joy in their lives, I think. They think they get attention because of the bad things they say. They don’t mean to say bad things but they get attention. I don’t give much weight to the trolls,” she added.

