Housefull 4 trailer inspires hilarious memes, fans slay girlfriends, boyfriends, Ravi Shastri and Game of Thrones

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 16:42 IST

Akshay Kumar and the cast of Housefull 4 released the first trailer for the film on Friday. And barely a few hours later, fans have already started sharing memes on Twitter. Several fans drew comparisons to Akshay playing with fire and Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, and several fans singled out multiple lines of dialogue from the trailer and made relatable jokes about them.

The most popular meme material was Akshay’s line, “Aur kya chhupa rakha hai tehkhane mein? (What have you hidden in the treasure chest?” and “Meri tab bhi lagi thi aur ab bhi lagegi (I was scr***d back then and I am going to be scr***d now as well.”

Here are some of the best memes:

1. What you order online

2. What you get#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/zV9EY8V36P — Bade Chote (@badechote) September 27, 2019

When I ask my money back from friend.



Friend : Tune kab diye 🙄

Me :#Housefull4 #Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/F2pBhsMmsF — MunNaa⚔️ (@Munnaa09) September 27, 2019

#Housefull4Trailer



Warden after checking hostelites room for 2 mins pic.twitter.com/RKCmMZV0dw — Dxvyansssshhh✨ (@the_lazylad) September 27, 2019

Everytime Ravi Shastri opnes new brand of whiskey.



Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli :#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/ETG5RNarIR — Sudhanshu (@sudhanshu25_) September 27, 2019

When a student takes science and after 12 he chooses engineering#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/yEMZEsQwTU — 🇮🇳 sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) September 27, 2019

Pic 1- Mother of Dragons

Pic 2- Father of Dragons#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/BOf3krhXGE — Dhavan Kadia (@dhaone110) September 27, 2019

Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji, who stepped in to replace original director Sajid Khan, after the latter was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in India. At the film’s trailer launch, Akshay was asked about Sajid, and the fact that he hadn’t received credit for directing a portion of the film. The actor told the press, “Sajid has directed 60% of the film. But this is studio's call (to not give him credit). And that is how it is going to happen now.”

Housefull 4 is set in two time periods -- 1419 and 2019, with the comedy deriving from the connection of the characters and the plots. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda, and is slated for release on October 25, when it will clash with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 16:42 IST