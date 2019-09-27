Housefull 4 trailer inspires hilarious memes, fans slay girlfriends, boyfriends, Ravi Shastri and Game of Thrones
Fans have made memes on the Housefull 4 trailer, which was released by Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and other cast members on Friday. Check them out here.bollywood Updated: Sep 27, 2019 16:42 IST
Akshay Kumar and the cast of Housefull 4 released the first trailer for the film on Friday. And barely a few hours later, fans have already started sharing memes on Twitter. Several fans drew comparisons to Akshay playing with fire and Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, and several fans singled out multiple lines of dialogue from the trailer and made relatable jokes about them.
The most popular meme material was Akshay’s line, “Aur kya chhupa rakha hai tehkhane mein? (What have you hidden in the treasure chest?” and “Meri tab bhi lagi thi aur ab bhi lagegi (I was scr***d back then and I am going to be scr***d now as well.”
Here are some of the best memes:
Indian economy under Congress and BJP. #Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/TAVzUdJ4h6— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 27, 2019
#Housefull4Trailer ye kis physics mein hai? pic.twitter.com/0Dn7etSk4g— мr ѕтarĸ (@amirafzal07) September 27, 2019
1. What you order online— Bade Chote (@badechote) September 27, 2019
2. What you get#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/zV9EY8V36P
When I ask my money back from friend.— MunNaa⚔️ (@Munnaa09) September 27, 2019
Friend : Tune kab diye 🙄
Me :#Housefull4 #Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/F2pBhsMmsF
#Housefull4Trailer— Dxvyansssshhh✨ (@the_lazylad) September 27, 2019
Warden after checking hostelites room for 2 mins pic.twitter.com/RKCmMZV0dw
Everytime Ravi Shastri opnes new brand of whiskey.— Sudhanshu (@sudhanshu25_) September 27, 2019
Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli :#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/ETG5RNarIR
God of North for a reason @akshaykumar :D#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/EOZATdoO7h— krιѕн|HBD Alvi (@ikrishdevil_) September 27, 2019
#Housefull4 #Housefull4Trailer— CHEEKU 🌼 (@Okay_Bye___) September 27, 2019
*During fight*
Boyfriend: i never said that.
Girlfriend: pic.twitter.com/GElkUcUebb
When a student takes science and after 12 he chooses engineering#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/yEMZEsQwTU— 🇮🇳 sir-kid (@ooobhaishab) September 27, 2019
Pic 1- Mother of Dragons— Dhavan Kadia (@dhaone110) September 27, 2019
Pic 2- Father of Dragons#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/BOf3krhXGE
Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji, who stepped in to replace original director Sajid Khan, after the latter was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in India. At the film’s trailer launch, Akshay was asked about Sajid, and the fact that he hadn’t received credit for directing a portion of the film. The actor told the press, “Sajid has directed 60% of the film. But this is studio's call (to not give him credit). And that is how it is going to happen now.”
Housefull 4 is set in two time periods -- 1419 and 2019, with the comedy deriving from the connection of the characters and the plots. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda, and is slated for release on October 25, when it will clash with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Made in China.
