Twinkle Khanna won’t direct Akshay Kumar: ‘I often direct my husband in real life; it seems like a mammoth task’

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 18:36 IST

After penning books such as The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving, Twinkle Khanna has now come up with her latest venture. The author is launching her website, Tweak, that will not only address various topics dealing with women, but also provide a platform for them to share and voice their opinions. Excerpts from an interview:

How did the thought for the website come up?

When I started writing my columns and books, my movie Padman (2018) came along, they struck a chord with people. Women reached out to me, and I realised that there were many women just like me, who were looking for ways to make their lives easier. They wanted to find a way to be able to hold their own. I thought it was time that we had a platform like Tweak for both obtaining knowledge as well as being heard. I want it to be more of a voice for women to express themselves. I believe changing the way one does things and changing mind-sets are all made possible, when we are exposed to new ideas. I wanted to generate these progressive narratives.

For now, is your focus the website or are you simultaneously planning your next book?

It’s really hard to plan these things, because at this point, I need to immerse myself in everything that is essential in formulating my website within the right parameters. I might think of working on my next book as when I get a little break.

How different is it than writing a book? Do you enjoy the digital medium just as much?

It’s different in structure and skill set requirements. I have to grapple with multiple people, technology, funding etc. But the writing process is the same in both aspects.

Who will be your target audience?

I would say it’s primarily women between 25 to 55. It is a platform that speaks to women in an irreverent manner and without dumbing it down. It is an umbrella that has topics ranging from work, parenting, culture, wellness, sustainability etc.

Will you also have guest writers for the website?

We will have three-pronged content generators and in-house writers, experts from different verticals and freelancers. It will be a mix of opinions.

Any plans of penning a script too?

No plans so far, but who knows.

As for your son, is he inclined towards writing or acting, what are his aspirations?

My son’s studying right now, and that’s what I want him to focus on. The future will map itself. And he is still discovering aspects of himself. It changes every year, so let’s see when he is all grown up.

Would you like to direct your husband in a film?

I often try and direct my husband in real life and that seems like a mammoth task, so I don’t want to try and direct him in reel-life as well!

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 18:33 IST