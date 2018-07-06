How Ranbir Kapoor became Sanju: This video shows his physical transformation in 5 minutes

Even as Sanju makers are celebrating the grand box office success of the Rajkumar Hirani film, the path to make the Sanjay Dutt biopic was not as easy as it seems. A new video titled ‘Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt - The Transformation’ has been released online that reveals what went into turning Ranbir Kapoor into Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor plays the lead role of the controversial Bollywood actor in the film but the two don’t look alike. And then, the challenge was to show Sanjay over a span of decades.

The video showcases the journey of the team as they experimented with various looks before they finally got a reflection of Sanjay in Ranbir. The magical moment when they could actually see the transformation happening is also captured in the video. The video has Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra taking us through the process, the initial failures and the final success.

Hirani said in the video, “The first challenge was, how can Ranbir physically transform into Sanjay Dutt?” We then see Ranbir sweating it out in the gym. Ranbir shows his battered hands as he struggles to follow the tough fitness regime. Ranbir had lot of apprehensions as to how will he look like Sanjay Dutt. He knew Sanjay Dutt is bigger in size, his style is different. He was really worried how will he not just physically look like him but also feel like him.”

Ranbir says his first reaction was to say no to Sanju. “I am not him. I can never be him.There is only one Sanjay Dutt and nobody can emulate him. So, I had my fears. So we were very clear that if we cannot achieve his look, we will not make the film... Sanjay Dutt’s face has changed over the years. Because of alcohol, his face had gotten puffy and his chin had kind of come down. So I think that added to his ageing process. Tests after tests we kept failing and it’s really hard because you have to sit on a chair for six hours, hoping like ‘God make this work’. And it’s just in a span of 30 seconds that you see, ‘it’s not working’ and you realize that six hours of work has gone down in drain.”

Ranbir also talks about the serious gymming he had to undergo for the film, “To be honest, I detest the gym. I can’t stand it. It’s an occupational hazard so I have to go. I have done some 13-14 films and this was the first time when I was getting an opportunity to do something with my body. So, I took it up as a challenge. It requires a lot of discipline and sacrifice.I was having 8 meals a day, waking up at 3 in the morning to drink a protein shake. Something that I didn’t imagine I could do. Sanjay Dutt represents the epitome of body building and I could not screw that up. I knew, if I was going to play Sanjay Dutt on screen, body was essential. I had a certain muscular look that I have never had in my entire life. Everybody on set used to look at me like ‘okay, we have achieved something’.”

While Sanju has become Ranbir’s first Rs 200 crore film, collecting Rs 202.51 crore in a week, it is also the third Rs 200 crore film for Rajkumar Hirani after 3 Idiots and PK.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza among others.

