Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn thank Mumbai Police for their sacrifices amid Covid-19 crisis, Alia Bhatt says ‘Let’s stay home for them’

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 15:36 IST

Bollywood has thanked Mumbai Police who has been stationed on streets while keeping their health at risk to keep the city safe amid coronavirus outbreak. A video was shared by the Mumbai Police about how they are not as lucky as those who are feeling bored at home during lockdown. A host of Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to thank them for their sacrifices to protect the city amid Covid-19 crisis.

The video features a few Mumbai Police personnel who share their idea of spending time in isolation but are unable to live their dreams. While some say they would spend some quality time with their partners, kids and pets, some express their desire to read, watch movies or catch on some sleep if they get to stay home, unlike the common man.

Akshay Kumar posted a picture of himself holding a placard with “#DilSe Thank You” written on it. He shared it on Instagram with the caption, “Name : Akshay Kumar. City : Mumbai. Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se... Police, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, government officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou.”

He also shared a video in which he talked about how the police is also keeping away from their families to keep them safe. He wrote, “There’s an army of people working day and night to keep us safe, our families safe. Lets together say #DilSeThankYou to them because that’s the least we can do. @my_bmc #MumbaiPolice.”

Thanking them for their contribution, Ajay Devgn wrote on Twitter, “Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra.” Falling short of words for their contribution, Alia Bhatt tweeted, “Thank you @MumbaiPolice Words cannot express our love and gratitude. Let’s stay home for them. #TakingOnCorona.”

While Hrithik Roshan thanked the Mumbai Police in Hindi, Ayushmann Khurrana showed gratitude with a message in Marathi. Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Giving up on their dreams for keeping the city of our dreams safe. Thank You @MumbaiPolice We owe you a lot and staying at home is the least we can do! #TakingOnCorona #MumbaiFirst.”

Tiger Shroff wrote, “So so grateful and lucky we are to have you all @MumbaiPolice can’t thank our real heroes enough.” Abhishek Bachchan also said, “Always in debt to them and the great work they do. @MumbaiPolice.”

Arjun Kapoor said he “cannot thank the @MumbaiPolice enough in words!” He went on to add, “Still would like to appreciate the fact that they have been out there everyday, making sure everything goes smoothly and have always been there to protect us. A thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Stay safe. Jai Hind.”

This is the time to heartily thank our mumbai police, who leaving their families at homes and are working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety..

Thank you Mumbai Police

♥️This is the time to thank our mumbai police,who leave their families at home and are working with untiring efforts for our security and safety..

Sharing a sweet message for the Mumbai Police, Raveena Tandon wrote, “This is the time to thank our mumbai police,who leave their families at home and are working with untiring efforts for our security and safety..Thank you @MumbaiPolice we are forever indebted.” Madhuri Dixit wrote, “I want to thank @MumbaiPolice who are risking their lives, working selflessly, leaving their family to keep us safe. We’re privileged to stay secure in our homes because these heroes are outside making it happen. Huge respect for you.”

Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, Madhur Bhandarkar, Nimrat Kaur, Tisca Chopra and many others also showed gratitude to the Mumbai Police for their sacrifices.

