Hrithik Roshan is unrecognisable as he sells papad in Jaipur for Super 30. Leaked pics from sets inside

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who is playing Patna mathematician Anand Kumar in his upcoming film Super 30, donned the avatar of a street hawker on the sets of the Vikas Bahl film in Jaipur and pictures have been leaked online.

In the pics, Hrithik can be seen in shirt and trousers paired with a gamcha. He is riding a bicycle and selling papad.

Hrithik, who has completed first leg of the shoot in Varanasi, has transformed himself to suit the looks of Anand Kumar. The mathematician’s acclaimed Super 30 venture, in which he coaches a batch of 30 engineering aspirants from poor families free of cost every year, has sent 450 candidates to prestigious technical institutes across the country in the last 15 years and 396 of them to the coveted IITs.

Recently, Anand Kumar was happy to see Hrithik’s first look from the film based on his life. “I was delighted and pleasantly surprised to see the first look wherein Hrithik sports a rugged, bearded look. I had been told that at present the shooting was being done of my college days. I took out an old photograph of mine, of the time when I was studying at Patna University. I found the resemblance to be uncanny”, Kumar told PTI.

After Rajasthan, the next leg of the film will be shot in Patna. Super 30 is slated to hit theatres in November 2018.

