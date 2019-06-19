Today in New Delhi, India
Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Eshaan supports him, asks Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli ‘Why are these sisters obsessed with this family?’

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Eshaan Roshan has come out in his support and has asked Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli to be sensitive and not act as vultures by interfering in their family matter involving their sister Sunaina Roshan.

bollywood Updated: Jun 19, 2019 18:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Hrithik Roshan,Rakesh Roshan,Sunaina Roshan
Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina has approached Kangana Ranaut for support.

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s sister and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s daughter Sunaina Roshan announced her support for actor Kangana Ranaut and hours later her sister Rangoli Chandel tweeted claiming that Sunaina is being tortured for ‘loving a Muslim boy’. Now Hrithik and Sunaina’s cousin Eshaan Roshan has spoken in his support, asking why are the Ranaut sisters obsessed with the Roshan family.

Eshaan wrote on Twitter, “It’s sad to see how people can stoop this low as to use a vulnerable period of the family for their own ends. Even if there is a family crisis, Didi has the law and order machinery of this country for her.”

He wrote in another tweet, “Why are these sisters obsessed with this family ? My bade papa is undergoing a health crisis, Didi is vulnerable. It’s a very sensitive period for our family.I request these people to be sensitive and not act as vultures.”

Sunaina recently showed her support for Kangana in her latest tweet, “I support Kangana all through.” She also tweeted, “And living in hell continues ....gosh I’m tired.”

According to reports, Sunaina has been suffering from bipolar disorder and getting treated for the same. Sunaina had, however, clarified in an interview to Pinkvilla that she is not bipolar and is instead living in the same building as her parents though on a separate floor with a separate portion. She had claimed that her family are not supporting her.

Rangoli had tweeted about helping Sunaina in a series of tweets on Wednesday. She wrote, “Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars..”

She said in one of the tweets, “her father and brother mustn’t harm Kangana I have her back but at the same time it’s my moral duty to help Sunaina also present these facts to the world on Suniana’s request, so Roshans know they are being watched now.”

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 17:44 IST

