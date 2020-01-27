e-paper
Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie sways to his Ghungroo song at Sunaina’s birthday bash, watch video

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie is not only a gym enthusiast, she is quite a pro at dancing too, as seen in a video from daughter Sunaina’s birthday celebrations.

bollywood Updated: Jan 27, 2020 09:34 IST
Pinkie Roshan with daughter Sunaina and others at her daughter’s birthday celebrations.(Instagram)
         

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s dancing skills are legendary. Would you believe if we told you that his mother, Pinkie Roshan too is quite an ace? Well, a recent video from the birthday celebrations of Hrithik’s sister, Sunaina, is proof.

 

View this post on Instagram

# @neenasuri @kanchan_roshan

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on

In the video, Pinkie, in the company of two other women, can be seen swaying gently to the beats of Ghungroo song from Hrithik’s blockbuster, War. All the three ladies have a Rajasthani turban each on their heads as they dance. Clearly, the elderly lady is a natural as she sways to music, as compared to the other two. Pinkie had shared more pictures from the intimate birthday celebrations. One of them showed her with Sunaina and two other women and had written: “#fun birthday night#magical day#turban feel is awesome#Indian beanie#” The post invited a lot of comments, with Hrithik writing “May you always be surrounded by love”.

Pinkie Roshan at daughter Sunaina’s birthday party.

Pinkie, much like her son, is quite a pro at the gym and keeps posting videos and pictures from her workout sessions. In some, she does so in the company of Hrithik, who we know is quite a fitness freak. In fact, her most recent post is about getting back to exercising after a long break.

Also read: Alia Bhatt sends Kangana Ranaut flowers after Padma Shri honour, Rangoli Chandel says ‘I am enjoying it’

From her many posts, it is evident that the entire family was out of the country for Christmas and New Year’s holiday. On their return, looks like, they went off to an undisclosed Indian location, possibly Rajasthan, to celebrate Sunaina’s birthday. In December, she had posted a number of posts doing various kinds of aquatic gym routines.

 

View this post on Instagram

#hardest #pinkie roshan signing out#goodnight🌙

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on

Hrithik, meanwhile, has been on cloud nine after the success of his film, Super 30 and War, in 2019. While Super 30 saw him play Bihar math wizard Anand Kumar, who coaches 30 students from underprivileged sections for elite IITs, War was a masala entertainer about two commandoes, with one having gone rogue.

