e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan’s mother shares cryptic post on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says ‘Everyone wants truth, no one wants to be honest’

Hrithik Roshan’s mother shares cryptic post on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says ‘Everyone wants truth, no one wants to be honest’

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie, has shared a cryptic post about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In an Instagram post, she wrote that while people want to know the truth, no one wants to be honest.

bollywood Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 07:38 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.
         

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie Roshan has shared a post about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, which has been mired in controversy. Sushant died on June 14, in what has been ruled a suicide by the Mumbai Police.

Pinkie took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a picture of the late actor, with the hashtags ‘prayer is powerful’ and ‘universe is powerful’. Along with the picture of Sushant, she also shared a message that read: “Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest.”

 
View this post on Instagram

#prayersarepowerful #universeispowerful🌍

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on

On June 14, Hrithik had condoled Sushant’s death, and had written on Twitter: “Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Sushant. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. He had so much life in him . Extremely disheartening news.”

The father of the late actor, known for films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, and Chhichhore, in an FIR accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his death, laundering his money and isolating him from his family.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister advises fans on the ‘most pious way to show support’ for SSR, initiates feeding drive

The case, which was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police, was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also got involved.

Rhea, who was arrested by the NCB in connection with the drug trail in Rajput's death, was released on October 7 after 28 days in jail.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been fighting for ‘justice’ with regular social media posts and initiatives. Earlier this week, she urged the late actor’s fans to honour his memory by feeding the less fortunate and hungry animals.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Anti-tank missile with 10km range to be tested in 2 months
Anti-tank missile with 10km range to be tested in 2 months
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
Maharashtra leader Eknath Khadse quits: NCP’s gain, but is it BJP’s loss?
PM Narendra Modi to address Bengal on Durga Puja as BJP gets into poll mode
PM Narendra Modi to address Bengal on Durga Puja as BJP gets into poll mode
Covid-19 vaccine: Is death of volunteer a roadblock for Astrazeneca?
Covid-19 vaccine: Is death of volunteer a roadblock for Astrazeneca?
Caution in the air as Durga Puja begins with symbolic rituals in Delhi
Caution in the air as Durga Puja begins with symbolic rituals in Delhi
INS Kavaratti to be commissioned today: All you need to know
INS Kavaratti to be commissioned today: All you need to know
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
IPL 2020: Bravo leaves message for CSK fans after being ruled out
IPL 2020: Bravo leaves message for CSK fans after being ruled out
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In