Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 to not have director’s credit as Anurag Kashyap finishes Vikas Bahl film

Days after filmmaker Anurag Kashyap accepted that he will be doing the post-production work on Super 30 – starring Hrithik Roshan and directed by Vikas Bahl – the film’s makers have said that no one will get a director’s credit in the film. Bahl was ousted from the film after being accused of sexual misconduct; he has denied the charges.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, told Mumbai Mirror that neither Vikas nor Anurag will get the director’s credits. “Vikas is not associated with the edit and post-production. There will be no director credit for anyone,” he said, “As a producer, after substantial investment of time, money and the efforts of all our technicians and talent, it is our responsibility to complete the film with the best possible resources available to us. Anurag is a partner, he has edited films of other Phantom partners in the past. He agreed to take this responsibility on Reliance’s request, and with a professional and commercial understanding. Also, it has been agreed that he will not take any credit.”

Anurag had said earlier that he will oversee Super 30. “At the moment I am getting Womaniya (now titled Bhains Ki Aankh) started, but yes, I will be overseeing the post-production of Super 30,” Kashyap confirmed. Super 30 is based on the life of the Patna-based scholar Anand Kumar, who trains 30 underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate.

Kashyap also said that he decided to join to project only after Bahl gave his consent. “There are at least 30 new people debuting with this film. It’s just out of responsibility for the money put in production,” he said about his decision.

Super 30 will release on July 26.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 12:30 IST