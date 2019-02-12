Anurag Kashyap to oversee post-production work on Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 after director Vikas Bahl’s ouster

Ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been roped in to oversee the post-production work on actor Hrithik Roshan’s next film, Super 30. The film’s director Vikas Bahl was removed from the position last year when he was accused of molestation and sexual harassment by two women and actor Kangana Ranaut in the #MeToo movement.

According to a report in Huffington Post, Anurag will now take over the film. “At the moment I am getting Womaniya (now titled Bhains Ki Aankh) started, but yes, I will be overseeing the post-production of Super 30,” Kashyap confirmed. Super 30 is based on the life of the Patna-based scholar Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving, underprivileged students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate.

Kashyap said he will not take any credits for his work on the film. Kashyap also said that he decided to join to project only after Bahl gave his consent. “There are at least 30 new people debuting with this film. It’s just out of responsibility for the money put in production,” he said about his decision.

Kashyap has previously also edited Bahl’s film, Queen. Together—along with Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena—they founded Phantom Films and produced films like Ugly, Lootera, Manmarziyaan and others. The studio was dissolved after Huffington Post published their report on rape accusations against Bahl.

A woman, who worked with Phantom Films, had said that she was molested by Bahl in 2015. She detailed how Bahl had sexually harassed her during a pre-release function of Bombay Velvet in Goa. Soon after, Kangana Ranaut came out with her story of how Bahl would bury his head in her neck and smell her hair. Another actor said Vikas tried to forcibly kiss her at a party.

Following the allegations, Hrithik distanced himself from director and the film’s release was postponed by several months, to July 2019. “It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of ‘Super 30’ to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be. “This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up,” Roshan had said in the statement shared on Twitter.

While Motwane called Bahl a “sexual offender”, Kashyap said he “named and shamed” the director in media last year. Both filmmakers promised such predatory behaviour will not happen under their watch in the future. Bahl had denied the accusations and filed a defamatory suit against Kashyap and Motwane.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 12:50 IST