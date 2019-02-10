Tanushree Dutta, champion of India’s MeToo movement, invited to speak at Harvard

Actor and former beauty queen Tanushree Dutta, who is credited with bringing the #MeToo movement to the Indian film industry, has said that she has been invited to speak at Harvard Business School.

Tanushree shared the news on Instagram on Sunday. She wrote, “Invited to speak at the Harvard Business School in Boston Massachusetts.India Conference 2019 on feb 16, a flagship event organized by the graduate students of Harvard Business school and Harvard Kennedy School.”

The India Conference is an annual event organised by students. This year’s speakers include activist Aruna Roy, journalist Barkha Dutt, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, and politician Asaduddin Owaisi, among others.

Tanushree in 2018 sparked off the Indian #MeToo movement in the film industry after she alleged that her Horn OK Pleassss co-actor Nana Patekar had harassed her on set, and was aided by others in the crew. In an interview, Tanushree said “He (Nana Patekar) called the MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) party to bash up my car. He was behind everything and was supported by choreographer Ganesh Acharya.” Both Nana and Acharya have denied the allegations.

In a separate case, Tanushree alleged that filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri had asked her to strip for a dance sequence. She said her co-stars, Irrfan Khan and Suniel Shetty defended her when the alleged incident happened. Agnihotri has sent a legal notice to her.

Following Tanushree’s allegations, Nana stepped down from his new film, Housefull 4, whose director, Sajid Khan was among the several Bollywood personalities to also be named. Others include director Vikas Bahl, comedian Utsav Chakraborty, actor Alok Nath, lyricist Vairamuthu, and more recently, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

The #MeToo movement gained worldwide prominence in 2017, when dozens of women shared stories of harassment and assault at the hands of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is now under investigation.

