Anurag Kashyap shares his list of 10 Hindi movies that made him jealous in 2018

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared a list of 10 movies that made him jealous in 2018. The ace director said that these movies show how it has been a good year for Hindi cinema.

“My list is not a “best of” list.It ’s a jealous filmmaker list and it’s because there is something in them ,or them as a whole that makes me rethink , gives me courage , has overwhelmed me and at made me ask myself, “why didn’t I see it that way,” he wrote in a tweet. Check out the movies he listed and their trailers:

Mulk

Badhai Ho

Manto

Andhadhun

Tumbaad

Mard ko Dard Nahin Hota

Soni

Omertà

October

Patakha

The year spelled great business for smaller films while the Khans failed to deliver. Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero bombed at the box office while Salman Khan’s Race 3 was heavily panned by the critics. Meanwhile, mid-budget films like Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Stree, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Raazi did stellar business.

Even Anurag had two releases this year, Manmarziyaan starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan and Mukkabaaz starring Vineet Singh. Both the films were critically acclaimed. Anurag also directed India’s first Netflix original Sacred Games, which was a massive hit. He is now gearing up for the release of Sacred Games season 2 with Saif Ali Khan.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 16:21 IST