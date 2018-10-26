My years of silence were to protect one person, says Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who is embroiled in a legal battle with his former partner and director Vikas Bahl, Thursday said the #MeToo movement has given voice to years of anger.

Bahl has been accused of sexual harassment by an employee of the now-dissolved Phantom Films, the company that was founded by Kashyap, Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena.

Kashyap and director Motwane have been under fire for the alleged inaction in the sexual harassment allegations against Bahl. Both Kashyap and Motwane have denied the charge.

Kashyap, in an interview to PTI, said there is a need to understand and grow up to the movement, which has taken the industry by storm.

What would you like to say in general about the movement?

I cannot talk much. Because at this moment whatever I say may be misconstrued or can be taken in any which way and can be used here (in this case). All these years of my silence (was) to protect one person, the victim. I will take the consequences and I have been taking the consequences. I will take the consequences and I have voluntarily taken consequences and stepped back from the work. I will not explain my actions. My priority is something else.

What is your priority? Is it justice for the victim?

The priority is victim's peace.

Tanushree Dutta and Vinta Nanda are the only ones who have taken legal action but not many women have followed a similar route. Your comment?

We are still growing up to it, we are still understanding it. Years of anger will come out and then people will come to know what is the right way. We all will take time to understand. I don't want to say anything further till my non-complicity is proven, I am not qualified to comment on it.

Filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap leave Bombay High Court after attending a hearing on the defamation case filed against him by filmamker Vikas Bahl, in Mumbai. (PTI)

The woman, who accused Bahl of sexual misconduct, filed an affidavit Thursday stating that she stands by her allegations but does not want to pursue the case further.

She had initially expressed her reluctance to file an affidavit and had only submitted a statement. Bahl is seeking court direction to Kashyap, Motwane and Mantena to refrain from speaking to the media or posting on social media about the case. He is also seeking damages of Rs 10 crore in a defamation case against Kashyap and Motwane.

Kashyap and Motwane had earlier filed affidavits, stating that Bahl had confessed to the incident and had also said that he has done so to many women.

