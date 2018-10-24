Vikas Bahl cried and promised to go into rehab after confessing to Anurag Kashyap: Report

According to the lawyer representing directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane in court against their former Phantom Films partner Vikas Bahl, the Queen director had cried after confessing to sexually harassing a former employee.

According to an India Today report, Kashyap and Motwane’s lawyer Venkatesh Dhond said, “He (Bahl) broke down and confirmed the incident, promising to go in for rehabilitation. This man has a drinking problem and he had promised to go to rehab as he cannot control his actions when he is drunk.”

A former employee had accused Bahl of sexually harassing her three years ago in Goa. She had complained to Kashyap and Motwane, who have said that they had confronted Bahl.

Bollywood director Vikas Bahl arrives at the Bombay High Court for a hearing on defamation suit filed by him against his former partners Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. (PTI)

Phantom Films was dissolved one day before allegations against Bahl were made public in a Huffington Post article. Bahl has denied all allegations and has sued Kashyap and Motwane for Rs 10 crore in damages.

The accuser has stated that she will not be pursuing the case further. She was backed in her claims by actor Kangana Ranaut, who worked with Bahl on Queen, and actors Arjun Kapoor and Imran Khan, who had said that they’d heard stories about Bahl’s alleged misconduct over the years.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 14:10 IST